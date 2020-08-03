Iglesias (1-1) threw 1.1 perfect innings in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers to earn his first win of the season. He struck out two batters.

This was good to see after Iglesias struggled in first two appearances of 2020, both non-save situations. Iglesias got the final out of the sixth inning, and after the Reds retook the lead in the top of the seventh, Iglesias returned to the mound and breezed through the 8-9-1 spots in the order to finish out Game 1 of the first seven-inning doubleheader in MLB history.