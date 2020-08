Bote is starting at third base and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Royals.

Kris Bryant is back in the lineup Monday after missing two games due to gastrointestinal issues, but he'll start in left field, opening third up for Bote. Bryant should mainly play at the hot corner moving forward, which would relegate Bote to backing up at second and third. Bote has a strong 1.048 OPS and two home runs in six games this season, so he offers some upside on days he cracks the lineup.