Achter was named pitching coach for the Eastern Michigan University baseball program Monday, effectively ending his playing career.

Achter will become just the second active coach in the Mid-American Conference with MLB playing experience after 45 appearances across three seasons with the Twins and Angels. The 29-year-old spent all of the 2017 campaign in the minors, logging 28.2 innings for Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization before moving on to the independent Atlantic League.