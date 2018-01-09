A.J. Achter: Wraps up playing career
Achter was named pitching coach for the Eastern Michigan University baseball program Monday, effectively ending his playing career.
Achter will become just the second active coach in the Mid-American Conference with MLB playing experience after 45 appearances across three seasons with the Twins and Angels. The 29-year-old spent all of the 2017 campaign in the minors, logging 28.2 innings for Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization before moving on to the independent Atlantic League.
