A.J. Pollock: Becomes free agent

Pollock declined the Diamondbacks' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Pollock will enter free agency for the first time in his career after hitting .257/.316/.484 with 21 homers and 13 stolen bases across 113 games in 2018. The outfielder has five-tool potential when healthy, though injuries have been an issue for him in the past.

