Brooks will leave the Orioles to sign with the Kia Tigers of the KBO, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Brooks threw a career-high 110 innings last season, split between Oakland and Baltimore. He wasn't particularly good, finishing with a 5.65 ERA and a 17.0 percent strikeout rate. He could return to American baseball in the future but is unlikely to be a significant asset unless his skillset changes in Korea.