Hicks is drawing serious free agent interest from the Orioles, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Murray notes that Baltimore makes for a logical fit with Cedric Mullins suffering a right abductor (groin) strain in Monday's loss to the Guardians. Hicks was officially released by the Yankees last Friday, six days after being removed from the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old outfielder had slashed just .188/.263/.261 through 28 games (76 plate appearances) this season for New York and also struggled mightily at the plate in 2022. He can be signed for the MLB minimum.

