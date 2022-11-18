Judge was named the 2022 AL MVP on Thursday.

Judge set the American League home run record with 62 long balls on the season, and he also amassed an impressive 133 runs and 131 RBI. That was also good for an immaculate 207 wRC+, a mark that led the league by 22 points. Judge accrued 410 votes, followed by Shohei Ohtani (280) and Yordan Alvarez (232).

