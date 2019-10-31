Loup's $2 million team option was declined by the Padres on Thursday, making him a free agent.

The 31-year-old missed most of 2019 with a left elbow strain as he appeared in just four games. The middle reliever owns a 3.93 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP over the past three seasons. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land a role in another major-league bullpen, although his fantasy value is limited as a middle reliever.

