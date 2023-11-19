Nola and the Phillies agreed to a seven-year, $172 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski indicated the organization's top priority this offseason was re-signing Nola, and the two sides didn't take long to come to terms on a long-term deal. The 30-year-old right-hander's 4.46 ERA in 2023 was a bit underwhelming, but he's been one of the more reliable pitchers in baseball over the past six years with at least 32 starts in each full season. He's also topped 200 strikeouts in each of those campaigns and appears poised to finish out his career in Philadelphia.