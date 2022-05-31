Sanchez elected free agency Tuesday after clearing waivers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Rather than accepting a minor-league assignment after the Nationals designated him for assignment over the weekend, Sanchez will try his luck on the open market. Sanchez likely won't garner anything more than a minor-league deal with limited incentives after he turned in an 8.33 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 5.7 K-BB% over seven starts with Washington prior to losing his spot on the 40-man roster.
