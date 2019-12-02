Aaron Sanchez: Not given contract

Sanchez (shoulder) will not be tendered a contract by the Astros on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will wind up making just four starts for Houston after coming over in a deadline-day trade from the Blue Jays. He suffered a shoulder injury in mid-August and underwent a procedure which could keep him out for the entirety of the 2020 campaign. Whether or not he's able to find a deal this winter will depend in large part on teams' assessment of his health.