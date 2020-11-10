Agent Scott Boras said Sanchez (shoulder) has recently thrown for multiple teams, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 28-year-old underwent surgery in September 2019 and subsequently wasn't tendered a contract by the Astros in the offseason before missing the entirety of the 2020 campaign. Sanchez was shipped from Toronto to Houston ahead of the 2019 trade deadline, but he made only four starts before undergoing the surgery. The right-hander appears fully healthy 14 months later, and he plans to work as a starting pitcher in 2021 and, according to Boras, is averaging over 2.700 rpms on his fastball.