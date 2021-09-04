Almonte cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Almonte was cast off Atlanta's 40-man roster last week, and he'll become a free agent rather than reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 32-year-old saw consistent playing time in June but slashed just .218/.333/.401 with five homers, 20 runs, 19 RBI and a stolen base across 63 major-league appearances this year.
More News
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: DFA'd by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Shifts into bench role•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Swats fifth homer•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Pops fourth homer•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Records three hits, goes yard•