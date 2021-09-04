Almonte cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Almonte was cast off Atlanta's 40-man roster last week, and he'll become a free agent rather than reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 32-year-old saw consistent playing time in June but slashed just .218/.333/.401 with five homers, 20 runs, 19 RBI and a stolen base across 63 major-league appearances this year.

More News