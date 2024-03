Almonte is heading to the Mexican League, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Almonte elected free agency after spending much of the 2023 season in Triple-A for the Mets. The outfielder has a career .671 OPS over parts of 11 big-league seasons, but just saw eight games in the majors in 2023. The 34-year-old now finds a new home by joining Tabasco of the Mexican League.