Abrahan Gutierrez: Declared free agent
Gutierrez will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Top prospect Kevin Maitan was also declared a free agent, and other prospects are also expected to hit the market as a result of these sanctions. While Gutierrez will undoubtedly draw interest from MLB teams, he is an 18-year-old catching prospect who only has 35 pro games under his belt in the Gulf Coast League, so he carries little value in dynasty leagues. Gutierrez hit .264/.319/.357 with one home run and a 21:10 K:BB in 129 at-bats last season.
