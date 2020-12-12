site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Adam Conley: Headed to Japan
Conley signed a contract with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan on Saturday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Conley elected free agency after failing to reach the majors with the Marlins during the abbreviated 2020 season. The 30-year-old will now head to Japan in an attempt to right the ship in 2021.
