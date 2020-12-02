Duvall was non-tendered by Atlanta on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
While Duvall logged a .295 ISO and 116 wRC+ last season, Atlanta has Cristian Pache and Drew Waters waiting in the wings as much more affordable options in the outfield. Duvall will likely draw interest on the open market, but he may have to settle for a one-year deal as he heads into his age-32 season. His market would tick up if the designated hitter remains in the National League next season. He finished the year on the shelf with an oblique injury.