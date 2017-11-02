Adam Lind: Heads to free agency
Lind will become a free agent after the Nationals declined to pick up his mutual option for 2018, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Lind bounced back after a disappointing 2016 campaign, hitting .303/.362/.513 with 14 homers in 116 games (301 plate appearances) for the Nationals last season. Still, he was owed $5 million next season and didn't have a direct avenue to everyday at-bats, so the Nationals decided to part ways with the 34-year-old. He joins a large group of first basemen available in free agency this offseason, so he could have some difficulty finding a favorable deal.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Cranks out 10th homer of season Friday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Takes seat Tuesday against Angels•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Making fourth straight start in left field•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Earns sixth start in seven games•
-
Nationals' Adam Lind: Tees off Sunday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...