Lind will become a free agent after the Nationals declined to pick up his mutual option for 2018, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Lind bounced back after a disappointing 2016 campaign, hitting .303/.362/.513 with 14 homers in 116 games (301 plate appearances) for the Nationals last season. Still, he was owed $5 million next season and didn't have a direct avenue to everyday at-bats, so the Nationals decided to part ways with the 34-year-old. He joins a large group of first basemen available in free agency this offseason, so he could have some difficulty finding a favorable deal.