Morgan (elbow) elected free agency Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Morgan filled the left-handed relief role capably enough from 2017 to 2019, posting a 3.97 ERA over that stretch. He struggled to a 5.54 ERA in 13 frames this season before landing on the injured list with shoulder fatigue and later wound up undergoing elbow surgery shortly after the end of the campaign. He'll likely miss the early part of the 2021 season while he recovers, hurting his already mediocre profile as a free agent.