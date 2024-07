The Guardians released Oller on Wednesday.

Oller signed a minor-league deal over the winter and has spent the duration of the 2024 season at Triple-A Columbus, posting a 7.48 ERA and 33:18 K:BB over 27.2 frames. The right-hander was also dreadful in 94 innings with the Athletics from 2022-23 with a 7.09 ERA and 59:51. He'll seek a new contract with a team looking for some pitching depth.