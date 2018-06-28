Adam Ravenelle: Calls end to playing career
Ravenelle informed the Tigers on Wednesday that he has decided to retire from professional baseball, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
A fourth-round pick in 2014, Ravenelle advanced to Double-A Erie this season and posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 frames. With the odds against the 25-year-old ever reaching the big leagues, he elected to hang up his cleats and pursue other opportunities.
More News
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: Sent to extended spring training•
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: Resumes throwing program•
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: No ligament damage to elbow•
-
Tigers' Adam Ravenelle: Exits with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart