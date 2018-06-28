Ravenelle informed the Tigers on Wednesday that he has decided to retire from professional baseball, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Ravenelle advanced to Double-A Erie this season and posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 frames. With the odds against the 25-year-old ever reaching the big leagues, he elected to hang up his cleats and pursue other opportunities.