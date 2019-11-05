Adam Wainwright: Expected to return to Cardinals
Wainwright is expected to return to the Cardinals in 2020, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 38-year-old hit free agency after he recorded a 4.19 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP in 2019, but there is apparently mutual interest between the two sides to negotiate a new contract. Wainwright has dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons which have hindered his production and availability, but he'll likely still have a spot in the rotation next season if he returns to St. Louis.
