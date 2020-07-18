Warren was released by the Yankees on Friday.
Warren was unlikely to pitch in 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, but he was released from his minor-league contract Friday. The 32-year-old has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 118 relief appearances in the majors over the past three seasons, but his results have steadily declined over that span. General manager Brian Cashman indicated Friday that the Yankees hope to re-sign Warren during the offseason, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.