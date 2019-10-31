Warren (elbow) will not have his 2020 option picked up by the Padres and will become a free agent, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in early September, so the Padres' decision is not entirely surprising as Warren could miss most or all of 2020. In 25 appearances last season, the middle reliever recorded a 5.34 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP over 28.2 innings pitched.