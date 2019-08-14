Hechavarria was released by the Mets on Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hechavarria will hit the open market after being designated for assignment by the Mets last week and passing though waivers unclaimed. In 60 big-league games this season, the 30-year-old Hechavarria hit just .204 with five home runs and three stolen basses in 151 plate appearances.

