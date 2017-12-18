Adrian Gonzalez: Released by Braves
Gonzalez (back) was released by the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Gonzalez will become a free agent for the first time in his career after being traded to the Braves over the weekend and subsequently designated for assignment. The veteran first baseman struggled to produce last season while battling elbow and back issues, but he's expected to be healthy by spring and will look to get back on track in his age 36 season. Regardless of where he winds up next season, his days as a reliable fantasy option may ultimately be behind him.
More News
-
Braves' Adrian Gonzalez: Dished to Braves, designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Expects to be healthy for spring training•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Shut down for regular season•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Homers in rare start•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will assume bench role•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...