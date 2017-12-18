Adrian Gonzalez: Released by Braves

Gonzalez (back) was released by the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Gonzalez will become a free agent for the first time in his career after being traded to the Braves over the weekend and subsequently designated for assignment. The veteran first baseman struggled to produce last season while battling elbow and back issues, but he's expected to be healthy by spring and will look to get back on track in his age 36 season. Regardless of where he winds up next season, his days as a reliable fantasy option may ultimately be behind him.