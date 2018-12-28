Sampson signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers and will be invited to spring training, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Sampson, 27, made four starts for the Rangers in September and will be given an opportunity to compete for a spot in Texas' rotation. The organization is woefully lacking in starting pitching, so there's a good chance we see Sampson making starts this season. After some promising numbers in the Pacific Coast League (3.77 ERA), the right-hander walked just four in 23 innings for the Rangers, but was done in by the long ball. He gave up six home runs.