Adrian Sampson: Heading to South Korea
Sampson signed a contract with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Sampson worked as a starter and primary pitcher for the Rangers this season and posted a 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 101:36 K:BB over 125.1 innings across 35 games (15 starts). 2019 was the 28-year-old first extended taste of the majors, but he'll be starting the 2020 campaign in South Korea.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...