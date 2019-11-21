Sampson signed a contract with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Sampson worked as a starter and primary pitcher for the Rangers this season and posted a 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 101:36 K:BB over 125.1 innings across 35 games (15 starts). 2019 was the 28-year-old first extended taste of the majors, but he'll be starting the 2020 campaign in South Korea.