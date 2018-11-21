Busenitz's rights were sold to the Rakuten Eagles in Japan on Tuesday.

Busenitz didn't find much success out of the bullpen for Minnesota in 2018, accruing a 7.82 ERA and 2.01 WHIP with a 26:14 K:BB over 25.1 frames. He'll search for a better outcome overseas where he'll pitch in the Nippon Professional League.

