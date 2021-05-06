Pujols will be released by the Angels on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pujols saw playing time at first base and as the designated hitter to begin the season, and he hit .198 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games. The 41-year-old spent the last 10 seasons with the Angels and logged 222 home runs and 783 RBI during that time, but he'll now be let go in the final year of his 10-year, $254 million contract. Jared Walsh should now serve as the primary first baseman for the Angels, while Jose Rojas could see increased playing time as a depth option.