Suarez elected free agency Friday.

Suarez will hit the open market after pitching in 18 games for the Giants in 2017. During 31.2 relief innings, he posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while sporting a 34:11 K:BB. Moving forward, the 28-year-old will look to find a home where he can be utilized as a middle man out of the bullpen.