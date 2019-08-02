Alcides Escobar: Let go by White Sox

Escobar was released by the White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Escobar signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in March and spent the last four months at Triple-A Charlotte. The veteran shortstop posted a .286/.343/.444 slash line with 10 home runs in 96 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories