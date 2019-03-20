Alcides Escobar: Released by Orioles
Escobar was released by the Orioles on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The Orioles elected to go with youth and upside over veteran leadership, with the 32-year-old Escobar jettisoned in favor of Rule 5 picks Richie Martin and Drew Jackson. Escobar's viability as a major leaguer is questionable at this point in his career, as the advanced metrics haven't liked his defense for the last few years and he hasn't posted a wRC+ above 69 since 2014.
