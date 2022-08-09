The Brewers released Bettinger on Sunday.
Bettinger reached the big leagues for the first time in his age-25 campaign in 2021, but he didn't have much staying power with Milwaukee after surrendering 15 earned runs in 10 innings across four appearances (one start). He failed to make the Opening Day roster and was outrighted off the 40-man roster in May, and he didn't show enough of a turnaround in his performance at Triple-A Nashville for the Brewers to justify keeping him around in the organization. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Nashville this season, Bettinger compiled a 6.49 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 21:21 K:BB in 34.2 innings.