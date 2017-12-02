Alen Hanson: Cut loose by White Sox
The White Sox declined to tender Hanson a contract for 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hanson failed to impress in an extended audition with the White Sox in 2017 (234 plate appearances), grading out as a below-replacement-level player overall. He got on base at just a .262 clip and hasn't posted an OBP above .340 since advancing past Low-A ball. He can't utilize his best skill (speed) if he's not on the bases.
