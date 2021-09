Claudio was released by the Red Sox on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Claudio inked a minor-league deal with Boston on Aug. 10, but he failed to reach the big leagues before being released. He appeared in 41 contests earlier this season with the Angels, struggling to a 5.51 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 30:15 K:BB across 32.2 frames.