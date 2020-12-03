site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Alex Claudio: Let go by Milwaukee
RotoWire Staff
Claudio was non-tendered by the Brewers on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Claudio had a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 19 innings for the Brewers last season. The soft-throwing lefty led the team with 83 appearances during 2019 and posted similar numbers.
