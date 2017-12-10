Alex Cobb: Draws interest from Cubs

The Cubs are interested in signing Cobb, per a source , Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago reports.

The Cobb-to-the-Cubs rumor has been out there for a few months, and with the Winter Meetings opening up Monday, Chicago will look to lock up the right-hander before any other suitors pop up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop