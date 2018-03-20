Alex Cobb: Nearing deal with Orioles

Cobb is nearing a deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's possibly one of the worst landing spots for Cobb, as Baltimore plays in a hitter-friendly park and has a team which appears unlikely to pad his win total. Still, it's miles better than remaining unsigned. It's unclear how quickly Cobb could be ready for game action after signing, though it's likely he'd miss at least a start or two.