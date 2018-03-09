Alex Cobb: Still seeking long-term deal

Cobb has been unable to find a team offering him a contract for more than three years as teams feel he hasn't come down enough in price for a deal to make sense, the Boston Globe reports.

Cobb would appear to be a great fit for teams needing help in the rotation such as Milwaukee and Minnesota, but there have been few concrete reports of his possible destination. If he doesn't sign very soon and begin spring training, he's in danger of missing the start of the regular season.