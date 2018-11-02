Dickerson (elbow) elected to become a free agent after being outrighted from the Padres' 40-man roster Friday.

Dickerson missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery near the end of March. The outfielder was also sidelined for all of 2017 due to a back issue. He should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, though finding a nice fit may be challenging for the 28-year-old since he hasn't played in over two years.