Alex Dickerson: Elects free agency
Dickerson (elbow) elected to become a free agent after being outrighted from the Padres' 40-man roster Friday.
Dickerson missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery near the end of March. The outfielder was also sidelined for all of 2017 due to a back issue. He should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, though finding a nice fit may be challenging for the 28-year-old since he hasn't played in over two years.
More News
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Elbow injury requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Will try rehabbing elbow sprain•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Diagnosed with UCL sprain•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Out through Opening Day•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Still hampered by elbow injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...