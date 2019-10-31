Alex Gordon: Club option declined

Gordon's $23 million club option for 2020 was declined by the Royals on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Although the team opted to buy Gordon out instead of exercising his option, Heyman reports that the team will attempt to bring him back at a more reasonable rate next season. The 35-year-old recorded a .741 OPS with 76 RBI last year.

