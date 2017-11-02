Presley decided to elect free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Tigers on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Presley will look to latch on with a different organization after having a solid season with the Tigers, especially once he earned a bigger role following the team's moves at the trade deadline. During 71 major-league games, he slashed .314/.354/.416 with three home runs and 20 RBI.

