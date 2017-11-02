Alex Presley: Heads to free agency
Presley decided to elect free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Tigers on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Presley will look to latch on with a different organization after having a solid season with the Tigers, especially once he earned a bigger role following the team's moves at the trade deadline. During 71 major-league games, he slashed .314/.354/.416 with three home runs and 20 RBI.
