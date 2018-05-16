Alex Presley: Opts out of contract
Presley opted out of his minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Presley will look for big-league opportunities elsewhere after spending the first month of the season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit a respectable .275/.347/.367 across 26 games. He could choose to return to the Orioles given their need for left-handed hitting outfielders, but the 32-year-old doesn't project as anything more than organizational outfield depth wherever he lands.
