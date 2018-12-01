Wilson was non-tendered by the Tigers on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wilson will head to free agency after posting a 3.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 61.2 innings in 2018 with Detroit. He shouldn't have much trouble landing with another team after serving as a solid option out of the bullpen over the last few years.

