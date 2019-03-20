Wilson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland informed Wilson he would not make the Opening Day roster earlier in the day and decided he would be better served returning to free agency rather than heading to the minors. The 32-year-old had a 2.16 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 8.1 innings this spring for the Indians and is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.