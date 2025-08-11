Wood announced Friday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder last July, Wood became a free agent in the winter and had remained unsigned before he elected to close the curtains on his career. The 34-year-old southpaw spent parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues across stops with Atlanta, the Dodgers, the Reds, the Giants and the Athletics, logging a 77-68 record, 3.78 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 278 games (211 starts). He made his lone All-Star team in 2017 and earned his lone World Series ring in 2020, both of which came as a member of the Dodgers.