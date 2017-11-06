Alexi Amarista: Set to become free agent
Amarista had his $2.5M 2018 option declined by the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies declined Amarista's 2018 club option, meaning he'll receive a $150,000 buyout and will become a free agent. The 28-year-old had a disappointing .238 batting average, to go with three home runs and 19 RBI in 96 games last season.
