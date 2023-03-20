Despaigne hit .333 (7-for-21) with three doubles in five games for Cuba during the World Baseball Classic.

Despaigne may be the best player of his generation who hasn't played in MLB. He wasn't as much an impact bat (no homers) in this WBC but was still productive. He's set to return to Japan and play for Softbank Hawks in 2023 after an injury-plagued 2022 season, Prensa Latina reports. It's very unlikely he'll ever play in MLB as he plans to continue to play in the Cuban Baseball League as well.