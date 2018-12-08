Andres Blanco: Signs minor-league deal with Braves
Blanco signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Braves on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Blanco can fill in all around the infield, but there's not much left in the 34-year-old's bat, which was rarely an asset even when he was younger. He owns a career .256/.310/.378 slash line in parts of 10 big-league seasons and was last seen at the major-league level hitting .192/.257/.292 in 144 plate appearances for the Phillies back in 2017. It would be a surprise to see the veteran win an Opening Day roster spot and an even bigger surprise to see him make a significant impact.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...