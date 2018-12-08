Blanco signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Braves on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Blanco can fill in all around the infield, but there's not much left in the 34-year-old's bat, which was rarely an asset even when he was younger. He owns a career .256/.310/.378 slash line in parts of 10 big-league seasons and was last seen at the major-league level hitting .192/.257/.292 in 144 plate appearances for the Phillies back in 2017. It would be a surprise to see the veteran win an Opening Day roster spot and an even bigger surprise to see him make a significant impact.